‘RSS Leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi Should Be Booked for Treason’, Demands Uddhav Thackeray After Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Marathi Language

Mumbai, March 6: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi be booked for treason, after a controversy erupted over the latter's remarks on Marathi language. Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, the former Maharashtra chief minister also alleged that Joshi's remarks reflect the hidden agenda of the RSS and the BJP to divide Mumbai.

At an event in Ghatkopar area here on Wednesday, Joshi said, "Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi." After a strong criticism from the opposition over his remarks, Joshi on Thursday said Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it. “Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it,” he said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued. We Want to Protect Our Language; That is Our Intention, Commitment: DK Shivakumar Amid NEP Row.

Thackeray, while targeting Joshi, said, "They have not raised India Pakistan issue (for some time now) but it is 'batenge toh katenge'. It's not just a Marathi vs non-Marathi issue, but also Maratha vs non-Marathas and capture the state." 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) was the slogan raised by senior BJP leaders during the Maharashtra assembly polls last year. Thackeray dared Joshi to make such statements in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and come back safely.

Just because "Marathi manoos" is welcoming, does not mean anyone can hit him, he added. "The BJP has no regards for Marathi manoos because it knows he is going to vote for them. This is a sadist mentality which has come to the fore. This is a ploy to break Mumbai," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed. "He should be booked for treason. I had made a law (in capacity as CM) to make Marathi compulsory in the state. This (his remarks) is against the law," he said. ‘Are They Hindus’: Ramdas Athawale to Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray for Skipping Maha Kumbh.

Thackeray said the government should either act against Joshi or accept the "sin", a reference to Joshi's remarks. He also rejected the government's defence in the House over the issue. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said in the state assembly that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it. Thackeray said, "Mumbai is a metropolis. If you (BJP) want to win it, then do it by doing good work, and not by spreading venom." "If those in the BJP have love for their mother tongue, then they should condemn it (Joshi's remark)," he added.