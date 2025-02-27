Mumbai, February 27: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday took a sharp dig at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for not attending the Maha Kumbh, questioning whether they truly identified as Hindus. Athawale claimed that their absence from the religious congregation indicated a lack of belief in Hindu traditions and suggested that the electorate should not support them in the upcoming elections.

The Maha Kumbh, a 45-day-long grand spiritual gathering, concluded on February 26, drawing Naga Sadhus, saints, and millions of devotees from across India and the world to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. The event also saw visits from various politicians and celebrities seeking divine blessings. Rahul Gandhi and his INDIA bloc ally, Uddhav Thackeray, skipped the grand Hindu event. Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj Has Become Subject for Management, Spiritual Study, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Reacting to this, Athawale told IANS, "Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray did not attend Kumbh. Are they Hindus or not? If they were, they should have visited Maha Kumbh. Their absence proves they do not believe in the Hindu religion." He further remarked that this was another reason why Hindu voters should not support them in the upcoming elections. "The public will definitely teach them a lesson," he said. Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes but Devotees Still Arriving for Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video).

Athawale emphasised that Maha Kumbh was not about Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but "belonged to the Hindu community as a whole." He also suggested that the political fortunes of Gandhi and Thackeray had already declined and that their absence from such an important religious event would further diminish their standing. "The public has already kept them out of power, and after this, their condition in politics will not improve," Athawale added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).