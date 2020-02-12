Sharmistha Mukherjee Hits Out at P Chidambaram For Congratulating AAP on Its Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 After Congress Again Drew Blank, Asks 'Should PCC Shut Shop?'

Sharmistha Mukherjee and P Chidambaram (Photo Credits: Facebook/PTI)

New Delhi, February 12: Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday hit out at former union finance minister P Chidambaram for expressing joy over the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections 2020. Mukherjee questioned her fellow Congress leader over his tweet congratulating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its victory instead of introspecting the Congress's defeat as the grand old party drew blank for the second consecutive time in Delhi. In a tweet, she said that if the grand old party is not concerned over its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, then it should close Pradesh Congress Committees. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: With Another '0' and Less Than 5% Vote Share, Is This The End of Congress in NCT?

Mukherjee tweeted, “With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!”

Sharmistha Mukherjee's Tweet:

With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop! https://t.co/Zw3KJIfsRx — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

After the AAP registered a resounding victory in the assembly elections, Chidambaram in his tweet expressed happiness at the defeat of BJP’s “polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda”. He said that the people of Delhi set an example for the states where the assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2021 and 2022. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: BJP's Parvesh Verma And Kapil Mishra Congratulate AAP on Victory, Concede Defeat.

Chidambaram tweeted, “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022.”

Chidambaram's Tweet:

AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022 — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, the AAP swept the Delhi assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 62 seats, while the BJP won the remaining eight seats. The Congress, which ruled the union territory for 15 consecutive years between 1998 and 2013, once again failed to open its account.