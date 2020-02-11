Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: BJP's Parvesh Verma And Kapil Mishra Congratulate AAP on Victory, Concede Defeat

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 11: With the leading margin for Aam Aadmi Party crossing 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha parliamentarian Parvesh Verma and party leader Kapil Mishra said that they accept the defeat. However, they claimed that had election been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing.

Congratulating the AAP, the BJP MP said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I accept the result. We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections. If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing." Though in the last phase, Sisodia is leading by 2073 votes against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: AAP Set to Retain Power, Congress Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Concedes Defeat.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Apart from this, another BJP leader Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Model Town constituency, congratulated AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi."

According to the latest update, AAP is leading in 62 seats, while BJP is leading only on 8 setas. Congress, meanwhile, is yet to open its account.