Chennai, April 5: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 is scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 6 amid high security. The results for the Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2. People are required a voter slip to cast their vote. A voter slip is generated for every person whose name is registered on the voter list. To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit the official websites of the election commission. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Key Candidates.

To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit two websites - elections.tn.gov.in and eci.gov.in. Both these websites have a section called "Search in Electoral Roll" or "Search Name in Voter List". You can check your name by submitting basic details such as name, age, names of assembly constituency, district and state, and by using EPIC or voter ID number. Scroll down to know the steps to check the name in the voter list. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to Take on DMK's T Sampath Kumar; Here Are 5 Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Here Are Steps to Check To Check Your Name in Voter List Online For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021:

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in .

. Click on 'Search Name in Voter List' on the left side of the home page

You will be redirected to a new page - 'National Voters' Service Portal'

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No.

You can find your name by selecting any of the two options.

People can also check their names in the voter list by visiting the official website of Tamil Nadu Election Commission - elections.tn.gov.in. On the home page, people can click on the "Electoral Services" tab. A new page will open. People can then search their check whether their name is mentioned in the official voter list by entering their details. If your name is enrolled in the voter list, you can take out a print of that page and can use it as a voter slip.

In the upcoming assembly elections, the main competition will be between the DMK and the ruling AIADMK. Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the DMK, while the BJP is with the AIADMK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).