Patna, November 12: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday addressed media, two days after Bihar Assembly elections 2020 results. Tejashwi Yadav raised questions on the Election Commission for cancelling of postal ballots. The RJD leader even demanded that the EC should recount postal votes. While addressing the media, Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in Bihar through "chor darwaza".

The RJD leader stated that mandate was in Mahagathbandhan's favour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar used muscle power, but they could not stop his RJD from becoming the single-largest party. Yadav said that the EC should tell as to why postal ballots were cancelled at someplace or counted at the end. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results: NDA Retains Power by Narrow Margin; RJD Emerges As The Single Largest Party.

The RJD leader added that there was only 0.1 percent vote difference between Mahagathbandhan and NDA candidates and in terms of votes the difference was around 12,000 votes, so it was strange how the BJP-led alliance managed to win 15 more seats. Yadav said that PM Modi wanted to make a backdoor entry in Bihar.

The RJD leader thanked people of Bihar for voting for Mahagathbandhan candidates. He stated, "I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but the Election Commission's result was in NDA's favour. This hasn't happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power."

Tejashwi Yadav's Statement:

I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission’s result was in NDA's favour. This hasn't happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/UoVjtfkE1i — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

In the recently concluded, Bihar Assembly elections 2020, NDA comprising the BJP, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), won 125 seats out of 243. Though, the NDA retained power in the state, but the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar elections. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan comprising the RJD, the Congress and Left Parties, ended up with 110 seats.

