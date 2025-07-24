New Delhi, July 24: Accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of not doing its job, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called it a ‘serious issue’, warning that poll panel officials can't get away with this as "we are going to come for you". Speaking on the possibility of boycotting Bihar Assembly elections over alleged lapses in Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, “Today they have made a statement, and this is complete nonsense.”

Claiming to have caught 100 per cent cheating by the ECI in one seat in Karnataka while adding new voters aged 45, 50, and 60, Gandhi said, “I want to give a message to the Election Commission that if you think you are going to get away with this or if your officials think that they are going to get away with this, then you are mistaken. We are going to come for you.” Gandhi said, now we have 100 per cent proof of EC allowing cheating at a seat in Karnataka by way of voter deletion and addition. ‘Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi As Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim ‘25 Times’.

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya lashed out at INDIA bloc leaders for raising doubts over the SIR of electoral roll in Bihar, claiming its success and public response is a big blow to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. He said that INDIA bloc leaders’ comments amount to conceding defeat before Assembly elections in Bihar. “Tejashwi Yadav's idea of boycotting the elections proves that he has accepted that the voters of Bihar have completely rejected his campaign against SIR (Special Intensive Revision),” said Malviya, who is the BJP's IT cell chief.

The BJP leader said on X, “Earlier, Tejashwi boycotted the voter revision, thinking that the people of Bihar would stand with him. But the exact opposite happened -- the people are enthusiastically participating in this SIR festival of democracy.” More than 98 per cent of the voter revision work has already been completed. This is a big blow to Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi, he said. All their hard work has gone to waste. Not a single voter from Bihar joined them in their campaign against SIR. This is a clear indication that Tejashwi and Rahul are hyping a baseless issue, Malviya said. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Were Rigged, We Will Not Allow Same To Happen in Bihar, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

‘We Are Going to Come for You’

#WATCH | "... I want to send a message to the Election Commission, that if you think you are going to get away with it, you are mistaken. We are going to come for you," says Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on the SIR exercise being carried out in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/pp3ZD39iAh — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

There is a saying, “As soon as the head is shaved, hail falls.” There are still two-three months left for the elections, but Tejashwi, sensing his slipping ground, has already started running away in desperation, said Malviya. "These failed sons of Lalu, fearing the electoral test, are now seen looking for a way to boycott," Malviya added.

