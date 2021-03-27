Polling for the first phase of West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Elections 2021 will be held across the state on Saturday, March 27. Thirty assembly constituencies will go into polls today. You can watch the live updates on the voting on ABP Ananda and News18 Bangla. You can watch the live streaming of West Bengal polls on Youtube. The polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. West Bengal, Assam Elections: Key Candidates Contesting in First Phase.

In phase one of West Bengal polls, five districts will be covered- Paschim Midnapore Part-I, Purba Midnapore Part-I, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia. The Election Commission (EC) has made adequate arrangements to make sure that electors follow all covid-19 norms. Assembly Elections 2021: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Step by Step Guide Ahead of Phase 1 Polling in Assam and West Bengal.

Watch: West Bengal Phase 1 Voting Live Streaming on News18 Bangla:

In West Bengal, the main contest is between the incumbent Trinamool Congress party (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is striving for another term in office. Congress is also fighting the elections in alliance with CPIM.

The elections in West Bengal will take place in eight phases. The final counting of votes and announcement of results for the West Bengal elections 2021 will be held on May 2, 2021.

