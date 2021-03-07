Kolkata, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, to strengthen the BJP's election campaign in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls due later this month. The massive rally saw participation by scores of saffron party's leaders, workers and supporters. It was the first rally conducted by PM Modi in the poll as a part of political campaign for the upcoming elections in the poll bound state.

PM Narendra Modi's address focused on the need of 'Poribortan' in West Bengal. He also emphasised that the state needs get rid of parties and people with 'anti-Bengal' attitude for the development and upliftment of the area. Carrying forward his party's mantra, he assured people that the state will be converted to 'sonar Bangla' if the BJP is elected to power. He also lashed out at the Mamata-Banerjee government for corruption and lack of development in the state. BJP List of Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Check 57 Names Announced by Bharatiya Janta Party For Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Here are The Key Takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Address:

Addressing the rally the Prime Minister said , "This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal's progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change." Adding that Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla'. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

He lashed out at opposition parties for carrying 'anti-Bengal' attitude. PM Modi said, "In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left & Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on a side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal." The dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change," he added.

"The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State's development in the next 25 years," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground while addressing the public rally.

He assured that the BJP will being 'Asol Poribortan' in the state. Modi said, " I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment & industries in Bengal, & in the reconstruction of Bengal."

"I have come here to make you believe that we'll work hard for farmers, businessmen & the development of sisters and daughters. We will live every moment to fulfill your dreams," he added. " The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal...In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again, says PM Modi at Kolkata.

"You know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and the administration," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He hit out at Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and said, "They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?" "You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country," he added.

Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee, he said, "The people of Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi' but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you." Adding, "Some days back, when you (Mamata Banerjee) rode a scoot, everyone was praying that you are not hurt. It is good that you didn't fall, otherwise, you would have made enemy the state where the scooty was manufactured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends & will continue to do so."

PM Modi said, "TMC ka khela khatam, vikas shuru...vote for BJP fearlessly, vote against bad governance." "These people are experienced people and play a lot! They have done innumerable corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan." he said.

PM Modi said, "I have known Didi since ages. She is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. She speaks someone else's language now & is being controlled." "You've pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming," he added.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to mark its first victory in West Bengal. Several leaders of the incumbent TMC have joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls. Senior BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already conducted their rallies in the state. The party has so far announced a list of 57 candidates to contest elections.

The assembly elections across West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).