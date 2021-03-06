Kolkata, March 6: Ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday announced the list of its candidates for the West Bengal Polls. While addressing the press conference, Arun Singh, General Secretary of the BJP, declared the names of over 50 candidates for the polls." BJP's Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections," said Singh. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

The BJP has allocated the Baghmundi assembly seat to AJSU for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Meanwhile, the saffron party's new entrant and former close aide of Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari will contest the upcoming polls in the state from Nandigram constituency. Notably, TMC Chief and incumbent CM Banerjee announced yesterday that she will fight the elections from Nandigram seat, which is Adhikari stronghold. TMC Full List of Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Check 291 Names Announced by Trinamool Congress For Vidhan Sabha Polls.

BJP's Candidate List for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

BJP releases its first list of 57 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections; allocates Baghmundi seat to AJSU pic.twitter.com/uhKz6ocEQQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

The assembly elections across West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2

