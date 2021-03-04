Mumbai/Kolkata, March 4: The Shiv Sena will not contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Sanjay Raut announced on Twitter on Thursday. Sanjay Raut said the decision was taken after discussion with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Describing Mamata Banerjee as "real Bengal tigress", Raut said Shiv Sena extends its support to her. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: I Will Quit As Political Strategist if BJP Crosses 100 Seats, Reiterates Prashant Kishor.

"Looking at the present scenario, it appears like a 'Didi Vs All' fight. All 'M's - Money, Muscle and Media are being used "M'amata Didi. Hence, Shiv Sena has decided not to contest West Bengal polls and stand in solidarity with her," Raut said. "We wish Mamata Didi a 'roaring' success, because we believe she is the real Bengal tigress," he added. 'Yahi Hai Acche Din? Shiv Sena Slams Centre Over Rising Fuel Prices.

Shiv Sena Won't Contest West Bengal Polls, Says Sanjay Raut:

The Shiv Sena is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and Congress is an ally. However, in West Bengal, Congress is contesting polls with Left parties. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party, both traditional allies of the Congress and Left, announced their support for Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Both RJD and SP are the strongest challengers to BJP in their home states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Polling will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

