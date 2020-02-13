West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Not Invited for Inauguration of Kolkata Metro Corridor

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

New Delhi, February 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name is missing from the invitation of the inauguration of Phase I of East-West Metro corridor between Salt Lake Sector-V to Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. In the card, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal Babul Supriyo have been invited for the inauguration ceremony. The metro line is scheduled to be flagged off at 5 pm.

Apart from these two cabinet ministers, state minister for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are expected to attend the programme.

The development comes as Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the central government over several issues, including CAA and NRC. The TMC supremo have taken out marches and protests against CAA and NRC and said they will not be implemented in West Bengal.