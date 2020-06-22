Kolkata, June 22: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday slammed West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh for his call for revenge against the ruling TMC. State Minister Firhad Hakim even compared BJP leaders with Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Earlier, Ghosh on Sunday had stated that violence was the only way to solve problems, following which it stoked a political controversy.

Reacting on the revenge comments of Ghosh against ruling TMC, Banerjee said, as quoted by Indian Express, "TMC stands for peace. We don’t need any lectures from BJP leaders. They know who had killed Gandhi ji. By indulging in violence, their party came to power in Gujarat. Here only peace prevails." TMC, BJP Gear Up for 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal With Virtual Campaigns, Rallies.

Echoing similar opinion, state minister Firhad Hakim labelled BJP leaders as terrorists and compared with Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Hakim said, "They are a group of terrorists. They belong to a terrorist outfit. Just like Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which know nothing but indulging in violence and killing people, they have the same teachings."

Ghosh on Sunday said that TMC is allegedly pursuing vendetta politics against BJP leaders and called for revenge. Expressing his opinion, the West Bengal BJP chief had said, "The TMC came to power and said there will be no revenge. But in the last nine years, it pursued only vendetta politics. More than 100 BJP workers were killed in the last few years. Once we come to power we will take revenge against these anti-socials and corrupt officials. We believe in paying back in the same coin."

It is to be known that recently Ghosh reacted to CM Mamata Banerjee's 2011 slogan of 'Bodla Noy, Bodol Chai' and shared a poster on his Facebook page with a slogan 'Bodlao Hobey, Bodolo Hobey', meaning that there will be change as well as revenge.

