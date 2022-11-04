Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Isudhan Gadhvi as it's CM face for Gujarat elections. AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Isudhan Gadhvi's name as the party’s CM face for Gujarat.

AAP’s CM Face for Gujarat Elections

Isudhan Gadhvi to be AAP's CM face for Gujarat elections pic.twitter.com/Mt1Zm0qOQ0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

AAP National Convenor Announces Party’s CM Face for Gujarat

THE MOMENT WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR! 😍 AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal announces Shri @isudan_gadhvi as the party's CM face for Gujarat#IsudanGadhvi4GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/8kZgbw5CFT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2022

