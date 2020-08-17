Hyderabad, August 17: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to PM Modi alleged that YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is tapping phones of opposition parties, advocates, journalists, and social activists. He further urged that it would be appropriate to order enquiry by Center to check illegal acts of phone tapping in the state.

Naidu mentioned in his letter that people in Andhra Pradesh are facing a grave threat under the rule of YSRCP. "Ever since YSRCP came to power, there has been a concerted attack on the democratic institutions in the state," said Chandrababu Naidu. ESI Medical Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jaganmohan Reddy Govt on Arrest of K Atchannaidu, Says TDP MLA Being Targeted and Harassed.

Here's what Chandrababu Naidu mentioned in the letter to PM:

YSRCP govt in Andhra Pradesh is tapping phones of opposition parties, advocates, journalists, & social activists. It would be appropriate to order enquiry by Center to check illegal acts of phone tapping in the state: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/YB5E40MV5R — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

On the occasion of Independence Day, Naidu paid tributes to the freedom fighters and recalled their great sacrifices. He was quoted saying, “This was the day when the Indians achieved victory in their struggle for rights. Our freedom was the result of the sacrifices made by many patriots. The true tribute to their sacrifices is to preserve the democratic systems,” the TDP chief said.

