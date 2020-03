Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, March 28: A 48-year-old policeman, who was on duty to implement the curfew to prevent spread of coronavirus, died of a heart attack in Patiala district on Saturday, official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mian Singh was on a patrol duty at Khari Fatan village in Samana town when he had the heart attack, an official said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

It was learnt that he was performing duty for over 14 hours a day since the curfew began.