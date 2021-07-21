New Delhi, July 21: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Central government, saying that its wrong decision during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic killed 50 lakh people.

"The Truth. Government of India's wrong decisions during COVID-19 second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers," the Congress leader said in a tweet, attaching a report of the Washington-based think tank, Centre for Global Development, which claimed that nearly 50 lakh (4.9 million) people might have died in India due to COVID-19 between January 2020 and June 2021. Farmers Protest: ‘Everything Recorded in Tears Who Lost Their Loved Ones’, Says Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came a day after the government said in the Parliament that no one died due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19.

