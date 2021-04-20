New Delhi, April 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

He shared this information on social media and asked people to follow Covid guidelines.

He tweeted, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe". Maharashtra Govt Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions; Grocery, Vegetable Shops Are Allowed to Open For 4 Hours From 7 Am to 11 AM.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram wished him speedy recovery: "Learned that Mr Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government should transfer money into the accounts of the migrants who are compelled to go back home due to the lockdown and pandemic. He tweeted in Hindi, "Migrants are again moving back, so this is the responsibility of the Union government to transfer money to their accounts. Will the government, which is blaming the public for the spread of the Covid, take such a public supportive step."

The Congress has questioned the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. "Where has the money of Covid tax and the PM-CARES fund gone?" asked Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

