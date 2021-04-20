Mumbai, April 20: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday tightened COVID-19 restrictions in the state to break the chain of coronavirus. As per the latest order by the Uddhav Thackeray government, grocery and vegetable shops will now remain open for only four hours from 7 am till 11 am. These curbs will remain in place till May 1. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in Maharashtra: Coronavirus Vaccination Halted in Mumbai's BKC Centre.

The official order stated, “All groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/orgs to be open only b/w 7 to 11 am.” Home delivery from these shops is allowed. However, local authorities may change the timings according to the prevailing situation.

Maharashtra Government's Order:

All groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/orgs to be open only b/w 7 to 11 AM: Maharashtra Govt pic.twitter.com/N14KZl4Rmk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

Last week, the Maharashtra government had imposed “Break The Chain” COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the state. As per the restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed in the state for 15 days till April 30. During the day also, section 144 has been imposed. Only essential service providers are allowed during the night curfew.

Notably, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state of India due to COVID-19, on Monday witnessed a dip in the daily coronavirus infections. The state, on April 19, reported 58,924 fresh infections and 351 deaths. The overall case tally in Maharashtra now stands at 38,98,262, while the death toll is 60,824. A total of 52,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 31,59,240.

