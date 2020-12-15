New Delhi, December 15: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also referred to as the "Iron Man of India", is one of the most revered independence movement era leaders of the country. He played the role of a "great unifier", as he succeeded in merging over 500 princely states with the Indian Union after the British rule ended. On the Sardar's 70th death anniversary, here are lesser known-facts related to him.

- Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, in the government headed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The crucial Home Ministry was also under his charge. He is credited have acted decisively as the Home Minister in merging the princely state of Hyderabad with the Union of India post-independence. 10 Inspiring Quotes by Sardar Patel, The 'Iron Man of India'.

- Mahatma Gandhi, the lifelong friend and guiding light of Patel, was also the reason why he entered into the realm of public life. It was the meeting with Gandhi in 1917 which compelled Patel to quit his job and join the freedom struggle, claim historians.

- Patel wielded massive influence among the peasants of Gujarat since the early days of his involvement in the independence movement. He organised peasants to lead civil disobedience protests against the British regime, demanding Swaraj or self-rule.

- Patel was hit by a major personal tragedy in the early phase of his life, as his wife Jhaverba passed away when he was 33-year-old. It was the year 1909, when he was a practising advocate. The news of her demise was passed on to him while he was in the courtroom.

- In 1991, the Indian government posthumously conferred upon the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna. In 2018, on his 143rd birth anniversary, the government inaugurated the Statue of Unity in his honour. The 182-metre tall structure, based along the river Narmada in Gujarat, is the tallest statue in the world.

The role of Sardar, to maintain the integrity of India, is recalled by citizens across the nation. His birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or the National Unity Day. Patel, throughout his life, promoted the value of nationalism and brotherhood.

