Srinagar, July 16: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Alamdar colony, in Danmar area of Srinagar, on Friday, officials said.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter. Search is going on," police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT Terrorists Gunned Down in Pulwama Encounter.

Earlier, on Friday morning, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).