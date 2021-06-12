Lucknow, June 12: Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday ordered the exams for engineering and polytechnic students. The technical education department has scheduled the exams to be held in the last week of July and the final dates will be declared on Monday. these exams will be held online and will be objective type.

Alok Kumar, the technical education secretary of the UP government tweeted the information. In his following tweets, he said that online exams will also be held for pharma and other courses as well. This order issued today applies to AKTU, Lucknow; HBTU, Kanpur and MMMUT, Gorakhpur. Class 12 Board Exam 2021: 80% Students Relieved After Class XII Exams Cancelled, 60% Against Internal Marks, Reveals Survey.

Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in last week of July. It will be objective type and online. @UPGovt @AKTU_Lucknow @rmulko @ishajainTOI — ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) June 12, 2021

Hindustan Times in its report quoted Alok Kumar, that an inclusive software is being developed that is supported in all kinds of devices like tablets, laptops, desktops and even smartphones. According to him, students can also appear for exams from their Home. INI CET 2021 Exam Update: Doctors Move Supreme Court Seeking Postponement of Examination Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, students have been disappointed by this order, because only second-year and final-year students have to appear for exams. government has already promoted the first-year students without exams due to COVID-19. The students expressed that that most of the year has been affected due to the pandemic and appearing for exams in situations like this would be difficult and unprepared as regular classes were hit by bad internet connectivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).