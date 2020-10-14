Pratapgarh, October 14: A minor girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well in Puwasi village of UP's Pratapgarh district, after being repeatedly molested by three people of her village, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened in Puwasi village of Baghrai police station area at 1 pm on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Dabboo Singh, Guddu Singh and Munnu Tiwari. Uttar Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Girl Molested in Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested.

"Guddu Singh has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for the post-mortem. FIR has been registered under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act," Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya told ANI.

Three teams have been formed to nab the other two accused and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the cases of violence against women to be tried in fast track courts and crimes against minors to be tried under POCSO Act.

"Officials instructed to give immediate help to families of victims. Potent prosecution proceedings to be conducted for punishing such crimes. The district administrations of Agra, Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh have been instructed to conduct swift and effective investigations into the recent cases. Senior officers have been instructed to assess crime scenes at earliest and give security to victims' families," Adityanath said in a statement.