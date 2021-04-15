Gorakhpur, April 15: A candidate for the village head panchayat polls was shot at by a rival in Mahuadabar village under Khajni police circle.

The victim, a former village head, was contesting the elections and his rival was the outgoing village head, who is again contesting the elections.

The victim Gilgil Dubey has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition while the accused Shambhu Yadav has been detained for questioning. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: Panchayat Candidate Pappu Yadav Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Varanasi.

Gilgil's brother Bholendra told reporters that his brother was returning home, late on Wednesday night, when he was shot at. Polling is being held in Gorakhpur in the first phase of panchayat elections.

