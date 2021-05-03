Lucknow, May 3: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 was held on May 2, 2021, with all COVID-19 protocols in place. The State Election Commission (SEC) had said the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centers only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the vaccine.

Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats in the statewide elections held over four phases. A total of 3.19 lakh candidates were elected unopposed, the SEC had said.

UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021: Here's How and Where to Check List of Winners Online

People have to visit the official website of State Election Commission, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow on the official website sec.up.nic.in .

. Users can also click on sec.up.nic.in/site/WinnerListPRI2021.aspx and check the list of winners of the UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021.

and check the list of winners of the UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021. On the official website, you have to choose the ward and the type of poll, and then click on 'View' to see who has won from that ward.

The result of that particular ward will be displayed on the screen.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the counting process. In a special urgent hearing, a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the 829 counting centres.

The court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted. Voting for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29 with a 75-percent voter turnout in the fourth and final phase. The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2021 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).