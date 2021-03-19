Lucknow, May 2: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 is still underway. However, by Sunday evening, over 3.19 lakh candidates had been elected unopposed, the State Election Commission said. Despite assurances of the Yogi Adityanath government that novel coronavirus guidelines will be strictly followed, the situation was different at the counting centres on Sunday. Social distancing and mask-wearing rules were being violated in several districts.

The Supreme Court was assured by the State Election Commission (SEC), which also said that senior officials will ensure that Covid protocol is being strictly followed. However, as counting for the crucial Panchayat polls progressed, all safety protocols were demolished in the UP district. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: 577 Teachers and Support Staff on Poll Duty Died in UP.

Clashes with the police were witnessed when attempts were made to ensure social distancing. Shocking visuals surfaced on social media showing Covid-19 norms go for a toss at counting centres in UP.

Halfway through the counting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, once again, directed the District Magistrates and police chiefs to ensure social distancing during the counting of votes.

In Kanpur, 14 agents tested positive for Covid in the antigen test outside the counting centre at Ghatampur, while 17 tested positive in Rampur.

Two agents tested positive in Hamirpur and eight in Balrampur. Four agents tested positive in Hathras. All of them were removed from the counting centres.

Elections were held for the post of gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat and Zila panchayat. Interestingly, this is the first time that all major political parties are backing candidates for panchayat polls— making the elections a virtual warmup for the Assembly elections next year.

(With agency inputs)

