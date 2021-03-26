Lucknow, March 26: The State Election Commission Uttar Pradesh on Friday announced dates for panchayat elections in the state. As per the schedule, panchayat elections across Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases. The results of UP panchayat elections 2021 will be declared on May 2. With the announcement of UP panchayat election dates, the model code of conduct has come into effect. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls 2021: SEC Issues Advisory on COVID-19 Protocol While Conducting the Elections in April.

According to the UP panchayat elections 2021 schedule, polling will be held in four phases, on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. Filing of nomination for the first phase of polls will begin on April 3. For the second phase, nominations can be filed from April 7. In the third phase, the procedure to file nomination papers will commence on April 13. For elections in the final phase, nominations can be submitted from April 17. Seat Reservation Process in UP Panchayat Polls to Be Decided Afresh: Official.

In the first phase, polling will be held in panchayats of 18 districts - Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareli, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Pryagraj, Shravasti, Raebareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Badhoi.

Panchayats in 20 districts - Muzaffarnagar, Bhagpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Itawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lukcnow, Lakhimpur Khiri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh - will go to polls in the second phase.

In the third phase, panchayats in Shamli, Merut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Mirzapur and Ballia will witness polling.

Polling in the fourth and final phase will be held in panchayats in Hapur, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Aligarh, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau. The results will be declared on May 2.

