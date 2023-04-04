Mumbai, April 04: Despite widespread knowledge and familiarity with online scams through various mediums, people still frequently fall for them. A recent cyber scam that succeeded in conniving a police officer is further evidence of this.

A female police constable from Madhya Pradesh lost Rs 23,000 in a credit card scam. According to a recent report, a cop named Lakshmi Tomar, who works in the police superintendent's office in Gwalior, was duped by a scammer under the guise of raising her credit card limit. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Thane Businessman Vacationing in Nepal Duped of Rs 1 Crore After Fraudster Uses His Private Details To Siphon Off Money.

As per the report, Tomar got a call on her phone from an unidentified man who introduced himself as a credit company officer. He presented Tomar with a plan for raising her SBI credit card's cap. The scammer’s customer service skills convinced her to accept the deal.

To begin the process, the con man then requested information from Tomar including her ID number and bank account information. Tomar provided all the information, and a short while later she got a message from her bank alerting her of an unauthorised transaction worth Rs 23,000.

Tomar immediately dialed the scammer’s number to enquire about the transaction, but nobody picked up. Tomar reported the fraud to the cyber squad after realising she had been duped online and had her bank account frozen. Karnataka Shocker: Man Duped of Over Rs 40 Lakh by 'Facebook Friend' on Pretext of Marriage in Vijayapura.

Being a police officer herself, Tomar was especially wary of online scams. But when she encountered a con artist, she was unable to tell whether the contact came from a genuine credit office or a fake one.

In the present times, new instances of online fraud are submitted to the Cyber Cell every day. Millions of dollars are being lost by victims of unidentified fraudsters who take advantage of people's ignorance and emerging technology.

Therefore, it is imperative for every internet user to exercise caution when conducting online purchases and to share their bank information only after conducting adequate research.

