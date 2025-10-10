This Diwali, as our shopping carts fill with new curtains, furniture, household goods, and festive clothing, we invite you to pause and reflect on the artisans behind these creations. Many of them, steeped in generations of craftsmanship, are feeling disheartened and are seeking alternative means to earn a living. If we are to embody mindfulness during this festive season, let’s extend our love and support to those who create embroidered, ready-to-wear pieces filled with rich history and timeless beauty. These artisans, many of whom are women, spend countless hours crafting their work, transforming what was once a communal hobby into a source of pride and dignity. Born in 1969, Cartier's legendary Love bracelet has transformed the world of fine jewellery for over fifty years.

Let's take the time to appreciate the heritage of textile art this season and seek out these unique pieces, whether online or within our local communities. Every purchase helps ensure that the skills of Indian artisans are honored and preserved through generations to come.

Hand embroidery deserves a place of respect in our wardrobes.

Kotpad Handloom

the Kotpad Handloom. This stunning tribal fabric showcases earthy reds, browns, and blacks created using natural aal dye, adorned with motifs that reflect daily life. Despite being eco-friendly, it faces challenges from machine-made alternatives and a lack of awareness. By choosing to embrace slow, sustainable fashion and supporting these artisans, we have the power to uplift their craft.

Mutwa Embroidery

Then there’s Mutwa Embroidery, crafted by the dedicated Banni women. Their exquisite needlework is often so fine it appears invisible, adorned with mirrors and motifs. Today, these artists earn little for months of painstaking work amidst fast-changing trends. Their craft deserves our recognition and appreciation—we can help amplify their voices in a world where dedication and artistry often go unnoticed.

Dongria

In Odisha, the Dongria Kondh women create vibrant shawls, reflecting their connection to the richly woven landscape around them. Unfortunately, these stunning pieces are rarely available for sale. By creating a demand for local brands, we can encourage many designers to collaborate with these gifted artisans, potentially leading to beautiful innovations that elevate their craft even further.

Chamba Rumal Embroidery

Let’s not forget the Chamba Rumal Embroidery from Himachal, characterized by its exquisite double-sided satin stitches. Once backed by royal patronage, this art form now faces decline due to mass production and dwindling support. By choosing to purchase these pieces directly from locals during our travels, we help nurture their livelihoods and inspire a revival.

Pochampally Ikat

Lastly, consider Pochampally Ikat from Telangana. This fabric, created through a meticulous resist-dyeing process, flaunts colorful patterns woven into its very essence. Yet, the pressures of power looms and lack of support are driving talented weavers away from this generational craft. Let's commit to adding a few pieces of these stunning fabrics to our wardrobes, ensuring they are celebrated long before they risk disappearing.

Tangaliya Weave

Tangaliya, a beautiful weaving tradition from Dangasia, has a rich history that spans over 700 years, distinguished by its unique bead-like dots on shawls and dupattas. Unfortunately, this craft is becoming rare, with only a handful of dedicated artisans carrying it forward. It’s heartening to see renewed interest in this tradition, especially after its recognition in Hollywood. However, it raises a poignant question: do we really need the West to celebrate our cultural heritage before we appreciate it ourselves? This artistry is a source of pride for our communities, and it deserves recognition and respect that comes from within.

Kodalikaruppur

Kodalikaruppur, once a cherished art form crafted for temples and royalty, is renowned for its intricate borders depicting mythological figures and chariots. Unfortunately, with the decline in patronage and the dwindling number of skilled weavers, this beautiful tradition is on the brink of disappearing. It’s heartbreaking to witness how a precious part of our cultural heritage has transformed into something we often overlook and undervalue.

Kharad

Kharad is a beautiful craft where camel, goat, and sheep wool, naturally overgrown on their skin, is carefully trimmed and transformed into stunning rugs from Kutch. These rugs not only have the potential to last for a century but also embody a rich, sustainable nomadic legacy, adorned with vibrant motifs crafted from colorful threads. Sadly, only two families continue this tradition today, facing significant challenges due to dwindling market demand and a lack of appreciation for their art. It's heartbreaking to see such a precious heritage struggle for recognition.

Shrikalahasti Handlooms

Shrikalahasti Handlooms is a beautiful traditional craft where artisans skillfully create intricate designs using bamboo pens and natural dyes, bringing mythological stories to life. Sadly, this remarkable art form is facing a decline, largely due to the labor-intensive nature of the work and the growing prevalence of printed imitations, which have led to a decline in motivation among artisans. It's essential that we recognize the value of this extraordinary craft and support these talented individuals, treating their creations not just as products, but as treasured pieces of wearable art. Together, we can help preserve this heritage for future generations.

Telia Rumal Fabric

An oil-treated textile adorned with a beautiful geometric ikat pattern, once cherished and exported to Arabia and Africa, carries a rich history and cultural significance. Unfortunately, the intricate craftsmanship involved in its creation has become increasingly rare, as cheaper synthetic alternatives have overshadowed this exquisite art form, pushing it to the brink of extinction. It's a heartfelt reminder of the artistry and tradition we risk losing in our pursuit of convenience. Christian Louboutin Launches His New Collection, 'La Vie En Inde,' a Lavish Homage to India in Celebration of the Festive Season.

Together, we can honor and revive these essential textiles, ensuring that the artistry and tradition behind them thrive for generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).