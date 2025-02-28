As the air crackles with anticipation, Paris Fashion Week is imminent, but it cannot overshadow the pressing climate crisis that demands our immediate attention. French fashion brands must confront this critical challenge head-on—there is no room for inaction. How will they rise to the occasion? The Fashion Industry Is Placing Less Emphasis on Sustainability.

Recent research unveils a troubling reality: a staggering 70% of brands within the French Fashion Federation are sailing through the seasons without a clear emissions reduction target. This is particularly concerning, given that the very essence of the Paris Agreement, an ambitious global commitment to combat climate change originates here, in the heart of France.

As this season’s Paris Fashion Week approaches, there is a powerful clarion call for a greener future in the fashion world. Collective Fashion Justice, a passionate coalition for fashion reform, is demanding that the French Federation act decisively. They are urging the establishment of science-based public emissions reduction targets, advocating for a phase-out of animal-derived and fossil fuel materials in favor of innovative, low-emission alternatives derived from plants and bio-sources. The call to arms extends to a fundamental shift towards renewable energy sources that can energize fashion chains sustainably. Nike’s Collaboration With Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Is Everything You Need To Embrace This Spring.

In a bold letter addressing The Federation De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode, advocates implore support for brands willing to embrace these necessary changes. With illustrious names like Schiaparelli, Pierre Cardin, Isabel Marant, Balmain, Carven, and Jacquemus making up the ranks of the federation, it is sobering to note that a majority of these iconic brands operate without public climate targets. To put this into perspective, the fashion industry’s carbon footprint matches the combined emissions of the economies of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom over the span of a year, a staggering indictment of the status quo.

It is simply unacceptable for luxury brands to remain unaccountable in the face of this urgency. The message from CFJ is clear: we find ourselves in the throes of a climate crisis, and the fact that fewer than a third of the brands represented by French fashion's governing body (FHCM) have set public targets for achieving net-zero emissions is a glaring oversight. The time for change is now.

