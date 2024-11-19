We are living in a time where saying "Oh, I don’t consume dairy or meat" has become a prominent trend, and embracing a green, organic diet is now seen as a symbol of luxury and sophistication. Grocery stores are jubilantly marketing their organic and dairy-free products at a premium, while traditional, everyday options remain affordable and highly accessible. How do we find ourselves in a world where what was once natural has been overshadowed by the prevalence of artificially processed foods? November - World Vegan Month.

What nature gifted us as a blessing has been elevated to the heights of luxury for billionaires. However, in today's world, a rising ethical lifestyle is inspiring many young minds to raise awareness of its medical and moral values, encouraging a return to a mindful way of living. In the realm of podcasts, two dynamic individuals are passionately championing veganism as if it were their national anthem.

Amy Aela and Shreya Ghodawat have ignited a movement with their initiative “Meat Less Meet More,” bridging luxury and plant-based living. They are dedicated to crafting exceptional experiences that not only celebrate but elevate the art of plant-based lifestyles, making it the pinnacle of fashion and elegance. Amy Aela, an Indian-Australian actress, model, and entrepreneur, is a social media icon known for her profound compassion for animals. With her engaging podcast @kindnesswithamy, she inspires others to embrace a more conscious way of living. Meanwhile, Shreya Ghodawat, armed with a master’s degree in sustainable tourism from Switzerland and expertise in business sustainability from Cambridge University, leads the charge with her venture, Sustainable Guides, dedicated to promoting mindful travel. As an adviser at Ahimsa VC and a passionate host of her podcast @sustainableteawithshreya, she delves into the science behind veganism, sparking curiosity and encouraging a transformative journey towards a more sustainable world.

It’s thrilling to see so many actors and celebrities, as well as entrepreneurs, embracing the back-to-basics approach with plant-based and dairy-free alternatives. For instance, Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in on the action as investors and brand ambassadors for Blue Tribe Foods, a company specializing in plant-based meat. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are also making waves with their brand, Imagine Meats, which focuses on offering tasty plant-based options for those who love their meat but are looking to shift their lifestyle a bit. It’s great to see international sports figures and actors highly recommending a green and clean diet! When the educated, well-traveled, and spiritually evolved young minds unite to embrace a lifestyle rooted in the ancient Indian value system, it creates a remarkable blend of exclusivity and enlightenment.

“When you feel the suffering of every living thing in your own heart. That is consciousness” — Bhagavad Gita

