Dust off your favourite outfit put on your new purchase, and apply your favourite perfume. Treat yourself to a rejuvenating spa session because it’s time to embrace the joy of love and celebrate those special moments together. After all, what is life without love and a little celebration? Valentine’s Day 2025: How Is the Day of Romance Related to Roman Festival Lupercalia? V-Day Origins & Traditions Explained.

If you find yourself in the city of dreams and are tired of the same old fine dining routine, we have curated a fresh lineup of dining options just for you, complete with all the essential details you need to plan your next outing. Get ready to indulge in delightful food and create unforgettable memories with your special someone.

1. Onrique, Santacruz

Celebrate love at Onrique this Valentine’s Day with a specially curated menu designed to delight. Begin your meal with a refreshing Watermelon Mascaraed, a light and flavourful amuse-bouche. For the salad course, choose between the crisp Avalanche Salad for vegetarians and the OG Aviator with Chicken for non-vegetarians. For appetisers, you can opt for the rich Exotic Vegetable Dumplings in Massaman Curry or the crunchy Crackling Corn. Non-vegetarians can indulge in the bold flavors of Mala Spiced Chicken Dumplings or the garlicky Gambas Al Ajillo. Valentine’s Day 2025: Top Brands To Help You Celebrate V-Day in Style.

The main course features comforting options such as Roast Tomato & Mascarpone Risotto and Seasonal Vegetable Khow Suey. For those who enjoy meat and seafood, options include a hearty Fettuccine Lamb Ragout or the Catch of the Day. End your meal on a sweet note with the silky Crème Catalana or a warm, indulgent Skillet Cookie, perfect for sharing.

Venue: Onrique, Rooftop Floor, Krishna Heritage, 12-14 Linking Rd, above Landmark Cars, Santacruz (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Open Daily, 8:00 AM to 1:30 AM

Price: Approximately ₹3,000 for two

Reservation: +91 80975 72100

2. Celebrate Love with 'Bubbles in the Air' at PCO’s Valentine’s Bubble Brunch!

This Valentine's season, love is in the air—and so are the bubbles! PCO celebrates ‘Bubbles in the Air’, a month-long toast to all kinds of love. Whether you’re planning a dreamy date, a Galentine’s get-together, or a special bond celebration, their bottomless bubble brunch is the perfect way to sip, savour, and celebrate. Valentino Yellow Is the New Red: Inside Alessandro Michele’s New Vision for the Roman Fashion House.

Curated by Head Chef Jose Fernandes, the menu brings together indulgent brunch staples with international flavors, featuring Croquet Madam Bacon-Wrapped Prawns, Belgian Pork Belly Skewers, and more. Enhance your experience with endless pours of signature cocktails by Shelton Fernandes, including Espresso Brûlée, Sbagliatos, and fruit-forward Sangrias—perfect for easy sipping and endless toasting. Set in PCO’s hidden speakeasy garden, this brunch combines delicious food, flowing bubbles, and feel-good tunes for an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration. Love comes in many forms—this February, let’s raise a toast to all of them!

Venue: PCO, NRK House, next to Kamala Mills Gate, 1 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Price: Bottomless Drinks at ₹2,200 (plus taxes) & Food at ₹2,000 for two (plus taxes)

Reservation: +91 80975 72101

3. Celebrate BOMBAY with LOVE at Permit & Co.

This Valentine’s weekend, Permit & Co. invites you to celebrate the city we love with “BOMBAY with LOVE”—a three-day extravaganza of music, dance, and indulgence. Whether you're a romantic at heart or just in love with

Mumbai’s vibrant energy, we've got something special planned for you!

Set the mood on 14th February with an evening of soulful live music that brings Bombay’s spirit to life. Unwind with our signature cocktails and let the music do the talking. Then, turn up the tempo on Saturday, 15th February, with a high-energy Electric Disco Night. Expect pulsating beats, groovy rhythms, and an electrifying atmosphere that will keep you dancing.

Finally, join us for “Bombay Likes to Brunch”—a brunch experience like never before—on Sunday, 16th February. Think laid-back afternoons with indulgent dishes, craft cocktails, and a playlist that captures the city's essence. Join us as we redefine weekend brunching, Bombay-style!

Venue: Raghuvanshi Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Lower Parel

Dates: 14th February to 16th February

Time: 14th & 15th February - 8:30 PM onwards | 16th February - 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Price: ₹1,500 for two without alcohol

Reservation: +91 72083 33535

4. The Nest at Waikiki

Valentine's Day Special Event - Under the Stars

For a luxurious dining experience designed for couples on Valentine's Day. this intimate event features a meticulously curated menu that includes six signature dishes and two glasses of wine or champagne. Indulge in a perfect fusion of gourmet flavours and premium cocktails while enjoying the stunning open-air ambiance. Create magical memories together under the stars.

Venue : Peninsula Grand Hotel, Andheri East

Date : 14th February 2025

Time : 8pm onwards

Price : ₹6,000 per couple,

Reservation : +91 81500 00345

Love is an incredible journey that transcends any price tag, with every twist and turn becoming an adventure when shared with the right partner!Let’s dive into this day with enthusiasm and create something truly special by celebrating our better halves in a big way! Let’s make memories that will last a lifetime!

