Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia have been facing major backlash due to some controversial comments made on the latest episode of India's Got Latent (IGL). This controversy stems from an episode where Mr Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made an insensitive joke remark about parents that stirred significant backlash online, leading to legal troubles. Amid all this, an old video of comedienne Bharti Singh defending Samay over the language used on the show has resurfaced online. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra Government Orders Inquiry by Cultural Department Officials After FIR Lodged Against YouTuber Regarding Vulgarity in Samay Raina's Show ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show.

Bharti Singh Backs Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’

In the video, Bharti Singh, who appeared on India's Got Latent with her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa and singer Tony Kakkar, praised Samay Raina as a "talented" person. She said, "Wo show hi aisa hai, but zaroori nahi ki aap show me jaake kuch aisa hi bolo jo show ki requirement hai. Aap ki marzi - bolo ya na bolo. Samay bohot accha ladka aur bohot talented hai. Gen-Z ka wo pasand hai.Aap jaoge to uske fan ho jaoge." (The show may be that way, but that doesn’t mean you have to speak according to its requirements. Samay is a very talented person. You can say whatever you want—he doesn’t force you to say anything. He is a Gen-Z favourite, and once you go on the show, you’ll become a fan of it.).

Bharti Singh Takes a Stand for Samay Raina and His Talent Show

When asked to comment on the language used in IGL, Bharti Singh said that if language were an issue for many, millions of people wouldn’t be watching the show. She added that it is the viewers who choose to tune in to the episodes. Following the massive backlash, Samay Raina on Wednesday (February 12) released a statement and revealed that he deleted all videos related to India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel. ‘Too Much To Handle’: Samay Raina Issues First Statement Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy, Reveals He’s Removed ALL ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos From His YouTube Channel (View Post).

Apart from Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh were among the other panellists facing backlash for the episode.

