This year’s festive season is special due to good reason. After scaled down and cautious celebrations last year owing to the pandemic, families and friends can come together this year to celebrate in a safe and grand manner owing to large scale vaccinations and limited or no travel restrictions within the country. Now this calls for not just great food and fun, but also gifts that are equally memorable.

A gift with a difference

If you are wondering what to gift your loved ones this festive season, well, look no further than premium quality bedsheets online. That’s right. When chosen well, bedsheets bought online can make for impressive gifts. They are high on shelf-life, offer utility, speak luxury, and comfort, and offer a sense of personal touch that makes any gift truly special.

Moreover, as giftees increasingly avoid festive gifts that are high on sugar and calories, health and well-being centric gifts that can be cherished by the entire family are gaining popularity. Bedsheets also deliver on this requirement since premium, luxury bedsheets contribute to a good night’s sleep and a heightened sense of well-being.

Top reasons to gift bedsheets

In fact, there are some specific reasons why bedsheets purchased online are becoming a preferred gifting product post the pandemic.

People are spending more at time at home

The home and the bedroom have become the focal point for all things work and fun. This calls for our home aesthetics to be soothing, inspiring, and more vibrant than ever before. While it isn’t always practical to renovate or invest in home décor, buying bedsheets online is an easy way to transform a room, especially the bedroom.

Increased focus on hygiene

As we are becoming increasingly conscious of health and hygiene essentials, we are also more conscious about resting and sleeping in a hygienic environment. Since it is impractical to change bedsheets daily, they often become a breeding ground for microbes. Hence, people are increasingly opting to buy anti-viral bedsheets online from the comfort of their smartphones. These bedsheets come with a fabric that is coated using a unique technology for 99.9% effectiveness against harmful germs and virus.

Busier daily schedules

Ironically, the pandemic has made our daily lives busier despite taking away the daily nature of commute for several desk-job professionals. This in turn, has increased the demand for products such as fitted bedsheets that reduce domestic chore time. Unlike loose bedsheets, fitted bedsheets don’t wrinkle much at the end of a good night’s sleep and can be fixed in a few seconds; a life saver on those busy mornings when you need to choose between tidying up the bedroom for a video meeting and having breakfast.

Types of bedsheets that make for great gifts

You need to pick the right type of bedsheet depending on your giftee’s personality to bring a smile to their faces this festive season. Here are some recommendations:

Bed In a Bag Bedsheet Set

Choose this bedsheet gift for someone who takes their décor and aesthetics seriously and appreciates all things beautiful. Such a bedsheet gift comes with matching bedsheet, pillow covers, and a comforter or duvet to create a striking mood in the bedroom.

Hygro Cotton Bedsheet

This is an ideal bedsheet for a recipient who loves luxury, comfort, and pays attention to little details, even while during their laundry. Made from a superior quality of technologically enhanced cotton – Hygro Cotton – this bedsheets blooms and gets softer after every wash. So, you can be rest assured that if your giftee loves to daydream in bed, they will love this gift.

Anti-viral or Bamboo Charcoal Bedsheet

Know someone who hates to compromise on the hygiene quotient of their home? Bedsheets made from anti-viral fabric, or a bamboo charcoal fabric is the gift that will please them. While anti-viral bedsheets are made using a unique technology to keep microbes from multiplying, bamboo charcoal bedsheets benefit from its naturally hypo allergenic qualities.

Fitted Bedsheet

If you are unsure about what type of bedsheet your loved ones are bound to appreciate the most, look no further than a fitted bedsheet. After all, who doesn’t love a bedsheet that always stays in place and doesn’t require prepping every morning?

Conclusion

When chosen with thought and care, a bedsheet purchased online can make for a truly special gift this festive season. And with a host of options available, the type of bedsheet you choose can say a lot about how well you understand your giftee and their preferences.