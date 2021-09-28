Author Christina Alessio recently released the fourth installment of her case study series, AMERICA, THE JURY ~ THIRD SEQUEL: Supreme Court Of The United States Case No. 19-395. This collection of court reports seeks to answer the question of why air quality matters on a personal and global level.

AMERICA, THE JURY ~ THIRD SEQUEL evaluates the modern use of chemicals and highlights the importance of critical thinking when evaluating the health impact of these potentially harmful materials. Alessio’s work includes actionable steps that ordinary people can take, such as searching the name of a product and the term “Safety Data Sheet” online to learn more about its chemical components.

This collection by Alessio encourages consumers to be more informed and take an active role in safeguarding their health and the environment. Fans of nonfiction and legal history will enjoy the depth of Alessio’s research and the practical considerations for everyday life.

Instead of merely touching on the theoretical aspects of chemical safety, AMERICA, THE JURY ~ THIRD SEQUEL explains where chemicals are often present and how poor air quality has had a negative impact in the past. As a global debate about the safety and efficacy of vaccines continues, Alessio’s work is especially timely.

Christina Alessio is the author of the AMERICA, THE JURY series. She is passionate about expanding readers’ knowledge of issues that impact health, safety, and the environment. Her work explores these key issues in a legal context to provide real-life examples of the dangers that exist when ordinary people fail to consider risk.