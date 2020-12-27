The year 2020 saw people confined to their homes with people option for raw natural, stay-at-home looks, ditching heavy makeup. With things hopefully getting better, 2021 is said to see contouring and heavy foundations vanish for good. People will move to lightweight foundations and more of natural, dewy skin for 2021. What's more? Well, it is said that thick, bushy eyebrows will take a step back and minimal eyebrows will be back in the game very much like the 80s. If you are looking for beauty trend predictions for the upcoming year 2021, here are a few things you might see more of! 2021 Fashion Trend Predictions: From Metallics to Zip-up Hoodies, Coming Year Is Basically the 80s Back with a Twist! Here's How.

Coloured Eyeliners

This year brings back the 80s style which means in terms of beauty, you'll bright eye shadows, eyeliners and even coloured mascaras. However, in the past years we have seen dramatic eye makeup like the cat eye and winged liners in traditional black and brown colours, 2021, however, will see a lot of eyeshadow play in bold, more unconventional colours.

Scanty Eyebrows

Say goodbye to thick, untamed brows that have been essential parts of our look in the past couple of years. This year we're going back to minimal, scanty eyebrows.

No-Makeup Makeup

The ironic concept of no-makeup makeup is back. No makeup, natural, glowy look, achieved indeed by makeup is going to be the next thing. So your contour palettes and heavy foundation might be shelved.

Liquid lipstick and Tints

We saw glossy lipstick make a comeback last year and it was a good ride but this year is going to be a lot about subtle tints and natural-looking lip colours. Liquid lipsticks that can stay despite having masks all day is what people want now.

Clean Beauty

With quite some technology expected to come in play, a lot of clean beauty regimes will play a big role in the beauty industry including the ones with the hint of CGI effects.

Cleaner Mascaras

Giving you both volume and length, be prepared for cleaner mascaras this year. Clean Mascaras that doesn't make your eyelashes clumpy, free of irritants, like parabens, sulfates, talc, etc. will be more in demand.

Chunky Accessories

Accessories with bold letters and trinkets with bigger charms will take over this year.

This year about getting a little laid back in terms of beauty and going for a more closer-to-reality kind of look, given the pandemic situations as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).