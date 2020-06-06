Bebo Breaks A Sweat: Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes To Street Jogging This Lockdown And We Feel Inspired (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood's only 'poo', Kareena Kapoor Khan has a message for all couch potatoes out there. As after relaxing and chilling in her abode for almost three months, courtesy coronavirus, she has finally started to sweat it out. In some of the latest pictures clicked by the paparazzi, Kareena was seen burning some fats by jogging in her building's complex. Yep, you read that right. The actress was seen running solo and well it's inspiring and how. While gyms in the country have not been given the permission to re-open, Bebo opted for the simplest workout session and it's a brilliant idea indeed. Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Things Classy and Fabulous in her New Vogue India Photoshoot (View Inside Pics).

In the photos, Kareena can be seen wearing a printed white top which she paired with black fitted tights and sneakers. It's weekend and what better than eliminating those extra-calories by going the jogging way. The actress is clearly flashing fitness goals in these latest photos. However, the thing we missed is seeing little Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the same frame jogging with Bebo. Maybe next time? Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Glammed Up and Gorgeous but Totally Engrossed in Her Phone in This Throwback Boomerang Video!







It was yesterday when Bebo had taken to Instagram and shared a selfie with a caption which read, "Dear fat, prepare to die..." Well, all we can say is seems like before the shooting of the films starts, she wants to say goodbye to the fats. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer, Takht in her kitty. Stay tuned!