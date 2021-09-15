John Otto is an American musician best known as the drummer and founding member of the iconic band Limp Bizkit. But beyond the sold-out concerts, number one hits and fame, John is a father and family man. And recently, his young 11-year-old daughter Ava has been breaking out into her own spotlight both on social media and in the dance world professionally.

So, how was it for Ava to grow up with a famous father? How has the pandemic helped John and his daughter bond more? And what is Ava’s favorite Limp Bizkit track? These questions and more we got to the bottom of in this exclusive and personal conversation with the Otto father and daughter team!

How has fame overall helped shape your family dynamic over the years?

My band’s success does require me to travel quite a bit. It also allows me to be home with my family for long stretches of time. We value our time together.

Ava: Did you know growing up that you had a famous father?

My parents never talked about my Dad being famous. I knew he was a musician and he had to travel for work. There are a lot of my dad’s awards and albums on display in my house, but I never thought anything of it. I didn’t realize my Dad was famous until I was 4 yrs old. My parents took me to my first Limp Bizkit concert at The Forum. When my dad walked me out to the stage I saw all of the people in the crowd. I remember thinking “All of those people are here to see my dad and uncles. That’s awesome!”. I always thought it was strange that random people walked up to my dad and asked for his signature, but after that day I understood why.

John: What rules did you (and have you) set into place with your daughter based on life lessons you had gone through?

Some of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in life are to always be grateful, to work hard, live life with integrity and humility. These are things my wife and I have always instilled in Ava.

What types of stuff do you both enjoy doing together when you have father-daughter time?

Every week we plan a day to do something special together. We love to take long car drives and go shopping. We’ve been building Lego kits together since Ava was 3 yrs old. We’re both foodies. We like to check out new restaurants and visit our favorite spots. We also enjoy gaming together and chilling out. Recently, I (Ava) started skateboarding and my dad’s been teaching me his skills.

Ava: What's your favorite Limp Bizkit song?

New Generation is my favorite Limp Bizkit song. I also love Rollin’.

John: What are your wishes and dreams for Ava?

My wishes and dreams for Ava is for her to continue to follow her dreams and live a happy, fulfilling life. She’s incredibly driven for her age. I don’t doubt she’s going to make her own mark on the world.

What new projects are you both working on right now, as we see you are both very active on social media and in life?!

We both have some exciting things in the works!

John: Of course, I’m looking forward to safely being back on the road with my band. I’m launching an online drum school at the beginning of 2022. I’m also launching a Twitch gaming channel where I’ll invite my fans to join me while I play with a variety of entertaining guests.

Ava: I plan to launch my non-profit in 2022. Working on that is keeping me incredibly busy after school and dance. I’m grateful for all of the opportunities and support my parents have given me. Giving back to others and supporting their dreams has always been important to me. The goal of my non-profit is to support other people as they pursue their life’s passions. I also have some exciting dance and television projects coming out next year.