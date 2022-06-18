Each year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father's Day to honour fatherhood and the parental bonds. The occasion was first celebrated in 1910 and was officially recognized as a holiday in 1972 by President Nixon. Each ear all the dads are showered with gifts and praises from their families for giving them endless love and support. Fathers, like mothers, are pillars in developing a child's emotional well-being. Father highly influences a kid's cognitive and social development and growth. By taking an active role from the moment a child is born, dads help create a bond and environment that lasts for years. Father's Day is an occasion that gives every child a chance to make his father feel appreciated, important and unique. Father's Day 2022 falls on Sunday, 19th of June. Father’s Day 2022 Date, Significance & History: How To Celebrate the Special Day Dedicated to Dads All Around the World? Everything You Need To Know.

In an era of technology, sharing love is something everybody does. Gone are the days of capturing and storing photos in cupboards. People exchange their joy and happiness on social media, that spread like wildfire within a few minutes. Speaking of viral content, the internet is overloaded with wholesome videos and pictures of fathers and kids doing cute stuff or simply living their life. One may never get enough of the chemistry a dad shares with his children. We guarantee you that you can watch these contents round the clock!

Dad And Her Adorable Daughter Singing Song Girls Like You!

Melodious Treat For Netizens

The Best Father-Daughter Dance

This Wholesome Video Is Too Cute To Miss

This Video Compilation Of Dads With Their Toddlers Will Make You Go AWW!

Father Surprises His Son On His 5th Grade Graduation Day

Such A Heartfelt Clip!

It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz.❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6PUVjLLZW — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 21, 2022

Father-Daughter Duo From Portugal Dances To Kacha Badam

Dads Are Precious And This Collection Of Random Clips Are The Proof

Hilarious Photoshopped Done By A Dad

Father's Day is an occasion to mark and celebrate your father's contribution to your life. The wholesome collection of videos and pictures was worth getting aww-worthy reactions from the online users. Fathers play an active role in organizing family life and strengthening their relationships with children. The viral content is proof of how fathers empty their tanks to ensure their kids live untroubled lives.

