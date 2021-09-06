Block Social Technologies Inc, has hired Alireza Dehghan, serial entrepreneur and former FinTech executive as Chief Operations Officer. Alireza Dehghan who has previously founded DPPM Holdings, and Tech Monia, has also been at the helm of SARAH AI, a British Artificial Intelligence company with a focus on Pattern recognition and prediction.

It is believed that Alireza Dehghan’s combined experience as an executive and an entrepreneur in the FinTech and AI industry will help Block Social Technologies to develop new products and expand the company on a global scale.

“I’m very happy to be a part of the Block Social team and hope to develop innovative products that we can offer to a wide range of audiences for the foreseeable future,” said Dehghan in a statement, adding “Our global expansion will start with regulatory licensing in every jurisdiction that we provide our services within and we hope to release our first product within a month, while continuing our promise of constant innovation.”

Block Social Technologies, which also owns Bank Social, has been in the headlines with its ambitious goals, while being a new entrant into the FinTech sector.

The company’s founder and CEO, John Wingate said in a statement” We’re excited to be bringing on Alireza who has run several successful businesses as an entrepreneur. He has an intimate understanding of blockchain technology and gives us a new dimension of operational experience in this realm. As we engage and expand globally, Ali will be on the front lines executing. This is a very exciting time for Block Social technologies and the Bank Social ecosystem.”

The FinTech industry has been building itself on the foundations of banking and financial instruments, and with the rise of companies like Wise and Revolut, even traditional banking features like taking deposits and offering credit are being offered by FinTech companies.

As technology expands into new fields, companies either have to accept the new technology or go out of business. We’ve seen this in the blockbuster vs Netflix, and everybody knows the winner.

That same expansion of technology in the FinTech Industry is the use and applications of Blockchain Technology. Governments are already testing blockchain technology on large scales, but will FinTech companies accept the inevitable?

If history repeats itself, just like up until now, then the companies that accept and innovate on blockchain technology will not only survive, but also thrive. They will be the next Microsoft and Googles of the world. The next .com boom is the blockchain boom, and that why this news from Block social technologies is exciting.

