There are many conversations about work-life balance. Most of these conversations center on the number of hours worked but I believe we should reframe the conversation to: does the work that you do make you happy? I am not advocating for long workweeks but I know people who work 60 hours and are very happy and I know people who work 20 hours a week and hate every minute. I have found that the difference is the people who are happy in life and career enjoy their job.

My father is 90 years old and he still loves to go to work. After the Navy, my father worked as an elevator mechanic. My mother worked as a telephone switchboard operator. They had four young children but decided to try to open their own business in elevator repair. My mother did the bookkeeping on our kitchen table and my father spent countless hours in the office or on location repairing elevators within a 300-mile radius. Between them, it seemed like someone was always working.

Sometimes they were tired, covered in grease, they lost money, they made money but bills got paid, kids were fed and everyone was happy. They loved fixing elevators and helping building owners prevent broken elevators. They had a work-life balance. Although my father no longer does elevator repair, he proudly shares his seventy years of experience as a consultant on elevator industry safety standards and regulations. He doesn't need to work but he loves what he does. He still has that work-life balance.

As a young adult entering the workforce, I swore I would never work as many hours as my parents, and then six years ago, I founded BroadwayHD, a streaming service for theater fans and future theater fans. During the pandemic, live theaters were shut down, but BroadwayHD was streaming on-demand full-length prerecorded Broadway shows to an underserved global audience and keeping the spirit of Broadway alive. I have no boundaries on the hours that I work or the number of hours that I work but I love what I do and I'm happy! I love making theater accessible to everyone.

There are many challenges to getting to Broadway shows; not everyone can get to the theaters, the price of tickets can be expensive, and someone may have mobility issues. I created BroadwayHD to help eliminate barriers to access and broaden the fanbase for Broadway shows.

BroadwayHD is a pioneering on-demand Internet streaming service, taking the Netflix model and applying it to live theater shows, featuring digital captures of premium, full-length theatrical productions.

While theater is traditionally an art form limited to a restricted number of bricks and mortar venues, this ground-breaking subscription service takes it from stage to screen, making the best of professional theater accessible to worldwide audiences using online streaming technology. In this way, the platform has filled a crucial void, eliminating barriers to accessing this niche market, democratizing an elite form of entertainment and allowing viewers to enjoy recorded and live-streamed Broadway, West End, off-Broadway, and regional performances at home or another location or time suited to their convenience.

Specializing in live captures of high-end theatrical productions with HD or 4K cameras from multiple viewpoints, it is the foremost innovator in this field, leading the digital transformation of live theater arts, integrating it with streaming technology, and eliminating geographic, economic, and physical limitations. With better accessibility and affordability, BroadwayHD is expanding Broadway's fanbase on a global platform.

It is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering global audiences unlimited, on-demand access to premium full-length stage productions, specifically captured for multi-platform viewing.

Ensuring ease of access for its customer base, BroadwayHD is available to anyone with a connected device, from mobile phones and tablets to desktops, laptops, and TVs, accessible through Apple TV and Google Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Prime, Firestick, via the dedicated apps for iOS and Android or via the website.

With Broadway dark until the fall of 2021, fans are eager to view shows from the comfort of their own home. BroadwayHD is the global aggregator of authorized, professional captures of Broadway and Broadway-caliber shows, and as a result, the platform is supporting this worldwide demand.

Communities with strong theaters and arts institutions have greater success rates in schools; students are more likely to achieve higher levels of literacy, score better in math, and are more likely to volunteer, graduate and vote. Cities with strong arts programs find residents more likely to contribute to community cohesion, reduce social exclusion and isolation, and make communities feel safer.

According to the latest data from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the arts and culture sector added over 800 billion dollars to the National GDP in 2016. The contribution of the arts has instrumental and intrinsic value AND it can and has been quantified in dollars.

My work at BroadwayHD is demanding and I work lots of hours but my life is balanced. I believe everyone should have the opportunity to see Broadway shows and by watching shows online, I am creating theater fans. Fans with a deeper knowledge of the artists that make theater, the different genres within the live entertainment space, in short, discerning and educated consumers of theater. By watching theater online, people are more interested in live stage productions. BroadwayHD is serving the existing Broadway fans and creating the next generation of Broadway fans which makes for a healthier and sustainable industry.

If you are an environmentalist working at a nuclear power plant or vegetarian and flipping beef burgers or a c-suite executive at a company producing products you don't believe in, it will be hard to be happy. If your core values and beliefs don't match the job you are doing, your life will feel meaningless regardless of how much you get paid. If you can have a job that aligns with your interests and values you will be happy and strike the life-work balance.