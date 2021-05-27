Beauty and fashion go hand in hand. It would not be wrong to consider it as two sides of the same coin. Mastering the art in the field of beauty and makeup, stylist Sandeep Molugu has created a rage in the industry. Popularly known as Sandy Artist in his circles, the high-end MUA has never failed to impress with his virtuous makeup skills and perfect style statement. Hailing from Hyderabad, Sandy Artist’s name is synonymous in the industry when it comes to makeup. While a majority of his work has been showcased on his Instagram page, he has even diverted everyone’s attention for giving some major fashion goals.

Going back to his journey, Sandy began his professional career as a makeup artist in 2011 at a fashion show for Karan Johar and Varun Bahl’s Taj Khazana collection. Since then, he has excelled as one of the finest stylists and fashion enthusiasts across India. Speaking about his passion for makeup, and his love for fashion, Sandy Artist said, “I believe that both complement each other. For instance, your bridal makeup won’t make any sense if you don’t put on your bridal outfit. Every makeover that I do has a story that I envision with fashion. Maybe that has helped me in acing my fashion game as well, haha.”

Furthermore, Sandy Artist even explained how aesthetics matter to slay any look. “You must have thorough knowledge about both fashion and makeup. Firstly, it is important to understand the client's requirements in terms of makeup and fashion. And then comes the need to analyze if their requirements are for any particular occasion or event”, said Sandy. Keeping these things in mind, and having a holistic approach, Sandy has often wooed everyone with his quirky style statement.

Along with it, the stylist considers social media as a key player in shaping up his career. “A lot of my work has got tremendous exposure from the digital medium. Right from brand collaborations to enquiries about any particular makeover, I have witnessed phenomenal growth in the last few years”, Sandy added. Moreover, Sandy Artist’s work has also helped him associate with global fashion magazines and publications like Grazia, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and HT Brunch.

Striking a perfect balance between beauty and style, Sandy has undeniably created a fanbase with his charismatic personality. He even revealed that working with ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Shravan Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu Nikhil, JJ Valaya and Little Shilpa was an enriching experience for him. As a professional MUA, many of his celebrity clients including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Deverakonda, Taapsee Pannu, Manushi Chhillar, Allu Arjun among others are in awe of his work. Well, it is very rare to see a creative professional like Sandy be a master of all trades who is redefining beauty and fashion like no other.