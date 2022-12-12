It is the most wonderful time of the year! December is bringing with it an opportunity to finish 2022 with a bang, attend an array of Christmas parties and holiday get-togethers, and reflect on the year that has been. If you have been planning and responding to Christmas Party invitations and RSVPs or are planning to throw your own Christmas bash, then one thing you are sure to be looking for is Christmas makeup ideas. While your outfits for these Christmas parties can range from the classic red dress to the cosy ugly Christmas sweaters, the makeup can truly make you stand out. And we have it all covered as we prep for Christmas 2022! Here are five different Christmas Makeup tutorials that will make you stand out at your Christmas and New Year 2022 parties! Christmas 2022 Carols: All-Time Favourite Christmas Songs and Melodies You Can Add to Your Playlist This Holiday Season.

Christmas Makeup For Beginners

If makeup for you is just a dab of lipstick and some kajal or eyeliner, this is a great place for a little change to try some easy-to-wear eye looks! The simple soft-glam look will make you feel super cute! Winter Holidays Around Christmas Time.

Christmas 2022 Full Glam Guide

This look is for you if you live, breathe, and consume all things makeup. A full face packed with heavy makeup that can last the longest dance battles, this look will remain intact throughout the party!

Soft Glitter Makeup for Christmas Party

Christmas is all about light and shine, and this soft glitter makeup will remind you of a subtle toned-down version of all things Christmassy. The rose-gold eyes and nude lips give your outfit a chance to shine and make you look a class apart!

All That Glitters Christmas Makeup

If glitter is your love language, this look will give you much-needed inspiration! Is it over the top? Yes. Is it Christmassy? YES! And it will surely be a conversation starter! But beware, this is a look that can only be nailed by pro-make-up artists who know how to work glitter!

The Classic Christmas Look

Last but never least is this classic Christmas look with the red that is known for this holiday season! Get the perfect red lip and compliment it with dewy makeup using this easy-to-follow tutorial!

We hope these looks inspire you to try something fun this holiday season!

