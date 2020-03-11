Coronavirus(COVID-19) Awareness: Curvy Instagram Model, Samantha Gangewere, Flaunts Her Booty in a Tiny Swimsuit Urging People to Wash Their Hands

Samantha Gangewere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whenever there has been a public emergency, Instagram models have always tried to spread awareness in their own way even though many people criticise it. Last year, when the Australia bushfire sent the whole world in panic mode, so many Instagram models were ready to trade nudes to help raise money. This time when coronavirus that has scared the whole world so much so that it is leading to a scarcity of items like toilet paper and hand sanitizers, a model stripped down to extremely tiny clothes to spread awareness about coronavirus. Reminding them to wash their hands, 28-year-old Samantha Marie Gangewere from Pennsylvania was seen holding a placard that reminded people to wash their hands at the Time Square. Instagram Model Kaylen Ward Posts Nude Selfies and X-rated NSFW Photos to Raise Donations for Australian Bushfire Victims, Account Deactivated.

Her pictures and videos in a skimpy swimsuit have now gone viral. Her intentions are to help fight coronavirus by spreading awareness about washing hands more often. Even since the coronavirus began to spread its wings from its epicentre in Wuhan, China to over 115 countries, masses have been advised to wash their hands properly from time to time and avoid going to crowded places. WHO has even laid down various dos and don'ts. XXX-Tra Curvy Model Natalie Gauvreau Flaunts 'Burgers and Boobs' on Instagram Leaving Fans Heart-Eyed.

However, Samantha chose to raise awareness by wearing a revealing swimsuit in public and telling others to wash their hands. "It’s pretty crazy we need to remind people in the first place to wash their hands, but hey, I’m here to remind them," says Samantha. In one of her Instagram posts, she has written, "It’s corona time!" She further says, "With a big following sometimes I feel like it’s my duty to send out messages that matter and that effect me personally. I do have a lower immune system so yes this is a real-life problem right now but at the end of the day, y’all need to remember to wash your hands! Stop buying toilet paper and face masks, just wash your hands and don’t touch your face...smh."

In the pictures and videos, the curvaceous XXX-tra hot Instagram model posted you can see her in a tangerine monokini wearing a surgical mask and holding placards. Gangewere's cardboard sign reads "wash your damn hands." Gangewere’s striptease for a cause was received with mixed responses on Instagram. Someone wrote: "Gotta love telling people things they should’ve learned when they were 2yrs old". Many people also slammed the model accusing her of garnering "PR" from such a sensitive issue. "You would take the opportunity to take a potentially worldwide issue and try to get some pr from it", another response read.

Gangewere, who is popular on Instagram for sharing semi-naked, sensuous photos and videos, reportedly suffers from a "weakened immune system", as per Jam Press. Her career demands her to do a lot of travelling and she believes that fighting coronavirus(COVID-19) "is as easy as washing your damn hands". "I just wash my hands extra now and keep hand sanitizer with me," says the Instagram start who also boasts of over five million followers. The global number of cases positive for coronavirus(COVID-19) has spiked to 119,214. In India, over 40 people have been tested positive for coronavirus after, a new case was detected in Kerala.