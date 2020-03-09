XXX-Tra Curvy Model Natalie Gauvreau Flaunts 'Burgers and Boobs' on Instagram Leaving Fans Heart-Eyed

XXX-tra curvy Instagram Model Natalie Gauvreau (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Food and sex are surely two of the most essential requirements in life. But when you combine the two? BOOM you have the best combination on Earth. The hottest Instagram model from Canada, just shared a picture of "boobs and burgers" leaving all her fans to go crazy for her! The super-hot model is known for sharing some real NSFW photos and videos on Instagram. However, the most recent picture of a burger that she shared is going viral on Instagram. One of her favourite kinds of Instagram posts is that of combining sexy pictures with food. She knows exactly how to make her fans fall in love with her. Hot Demi Rose in a Barely-There String Bikini Leaves Nothing to Imagination! View Lingerie Model's Semi-Naked Pic That is Taking Instagram by Storm.

Another thing that really impressed her followers about the post was the fact that she was indulging in a burger. Models usually refrain from digging into junk foods especially on social media, but Natalie Gaudreau is a foodie of a kind. She shared the picture with a caption that read, "Tag someone that loves burgers and boobs. #veganburger", and left us wondering who on earth doesn't like anyone of them? Well, not us. In the picture, you can see the plate of burger strategically placed in a way that the XXX-Tra curvy model's boobs can be seen in the background. The picture doesn't take her face in the frame and sees her wearing a grey hoodie. Check out the picture that has left the internet out of breath:

"A winning combination!" one of her fans wrote. "Now that's the best a girl that orders a real meal," somebody else commented on how amazing is a model who actually eats a burger. Another fan said, "If true feminine beauty of burgers were to become reality it would surely have your extraordinary body and your indescribable sensuality".