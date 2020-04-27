Cosmetic Dental Surgeon Dr Kshama Chandan Picks Up the Best Tooth Tweakments for a Perfect Smile

Cosmetic Dental Surgeon Dr Kshama Chandan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

When it comes to our teeth, the current trend is for super straight and shockingly white teeth- “People want to look like they’re filtered”, states cosmetic dental surgeon, Dr Kshama Chandan. Many Instagram and Snapchat filters make your nose smaller, your lips fuller and your teeth bigger and brighter. People are addicted to seeing this version of themselves and they want to have that crystal-clear smile in real life.

It could be the smallest of niggles, one wonky incisor, a penny-sized gap, that crooked bite or that dead tooth that’s been dull and lifeless since it was right-hooked by a hockey stick. Our teeth idiosyncrasies have long been something we’ve designed to fix and many of us are on the quest for the perfect, Bollywood smile. Whether we’re talking facial fillers or cosmetic dentistry, tweakments are the only way forward. Dr Kshama Chandan suggests some of the best teeth tweakments commonly done to get that perfect smile.

Composite Bonding

Composite Bonding is a painless, fast, inexpensive cosmetic technique wherein a tooth coloured resin is placed on top of the natural tooth and molded to help in achieving a straighter and whiter smile. It is ideal for the ones who have chipped teeth, diastemas and can correct a wide range of cosmetic concerns including the shape, size, colour and surface appearance of the teeth.

The process can be done on just one troublesome tooth or across many, and you’re in and out in one sitting.

Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain veneers are wafer-thin, custom-made shells of tooth-coloured materials designed to cover the front surface of teeth to improve your appearance. These shells are bonded to the front of the teeth thus changing their colour, shape, size and length. While many people opt for composite bonding, the cosmetic surgeon states that porcelain veneers are durable than composite bonding. While porcelain veneers can last up to 15 years, the average lifespan of composite bonding is of 7 years.

Internal Bleaching

Internal bleaching is used to treat a tooth that is darker from the rest and helps to whiten the tooth inside out. Internal discolouration usually happens after a trauma or a root canal treatment and is the result of the degradation inside the pulp chamber. Enamel is affected by the degradation products and the tooth changes its colour to brown, orange or dark grey. Internal whitening is an economical dental treatment that does not affect the shape of the teeth, nor its position but just improves the colour of the tooth, allowing the light to move easier through the tooth, thereby improving the final aesthetic outcome.

Gum Recontouring

Another effective treatment suggested by Dr Kshama Chandan is gum recontouring. Everyone’s gumlines are different. Some might have a high gumline, some might have a low gumline and some might have an uneven gumline. In such cases, gum recontouring works in reshaping of the gumline. The treatment involves cutting of excess gum tissue around the teeth. The treatment is done to improve the look of the gum, teeth and the smile.

In-office Whitening

This procedure is chairside bleaching and usually requires only one office visit. Either a protective gel or a rubber shield is applied to your gums followed by a bleaching agent. The teeth usually get 4 to 5 shades whiter than your original shade. Among various procedures of cosmetic dentistry, according to Dr Chandan, teeth whitening is the easiest, most commonly done and most effective procedure that can literally make a change and enhance your smile in a few minutes.

