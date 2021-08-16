The kind of confidence and the amount of hard work youngsters today put into creating something of their own, their brand or business, is indeed a surreal sight to behold, looking at how they have been hustling their way to the top without having any fears, courageously moving ahead in becoming their best versions with creating the best brands. Vidhan Jain and Raghav Bansal did the same and created their one-stop-shop for all things personalized named "Etchcraft Emporium", a Delhi-based store, which is now also earning great momentum online with their website.

The journey to start a brand, especially as young talents, has never been a cakewalk for anyone in the business world. Still, Vidhan (MBA from Fore School of Management) and Raghav (Masters in Law from Australia), who have been thick friends since childhood, decided to give wings to their dreams and turn their visions into reality. Etchcraft Emporium's success today is enough proof of the consistent efforts and hard work both of them put into creating a unique brand like this.

Vidhan and Raghav founded Etchcraft Emporium in 2019, and within two years, the brand has grown and how. They first introduced a creative idea using a 3D printing technology, with their first product, a personalized lamp. The lamp had the customer's picture on it, which mesmerized people. This early momentum they gained helped them jump completely into creating personalized accessories, and since then, they have never looked back.

Today, Etchcraft Emporium, which has reached a revenue of over four crores, also creates customized jewellery and accessories, including bracelets, keychains, pendants, wallets, clocks, number plates, rings and whatnot. Everything is personalized as they work with the aim to help people represent themselves through their top-notch products.

So, all those people who seek premium personalized accessories, Etchcraft Emporium is all they need to get their hands on their customized products and accessories.