David Beckham Birthday Special: From the Buzz Cut to Blond Faux Hawk, 5 Popular Hairstyles of the Former Footballer & Style Icon

Not many from the sporting universe can proudly call themselves a football superstar and a style icon at the same time. But David Beckham, who celebrates his 45th birthday on May 02, 2020, is one rare that can boast of having conquered worlds – the footballing extravaganza and the fashion universe. A football legend, Beckham owned the style world like it was his own. You could minus all of his footballing achievements and Beckham still will stand as an icon. In England, they celebrate him as a cultural icon. Beckham over the years has come to be seen as one of the men’s popular fashionista. His wardrobe and dressing sense has set trends and so has been his hairstyles. David Beckham Birthday Special: Five Best Goals by the Former England Captain.

Since breaking into the Manchester United – the club Beckham made his senior football debut with – first XI, Beckham has always set the trends with his hairstyles. Be it the buzz cut or the Mohawk or man bun, former England, United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy footballer has always dazzled all and set the trend for latest hairstyles among the youth. On his 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some popular hairstyles of the former footballer and style icon.

Curtains Hairstyle

When Beckham first broke into the Manchester United first team after being promoted into the senior squad by then-manager Alex Ferguson, he sported what is today popularly called the curtains hairstyle. With his hair parted in the middle and falling sideways like curtains, Beckham looked so much like a young Tom Cruise. That kind of hairstyle was termed so uncool in the late 80s and early 90s but after Beckham did it, curtains became the trend for young men.

Buzz Cut

Beckham has sported different varieties of short haircuts over the years and has rocked them all. From a buzz cut to an undercut and more Beckham had pulled-off all sorts of short hair-cuts and has always kept them next and edgy. It is a simple haircut and only needs the hair to be cut as short as possible and although it appears to be boring by explanation, Beck’s haircuts were never boring. He had styled the buzz cut by adding parallel cuts.

Man’s Bun

When Beckham grew long hair, it became a style and then he came up with this – a man’s bun. Beckham was playing for Real Madrid when he sported this hairstyle. The hair combed and tied into a small bun. He looked nothing short a classic Hollywood movie hero.

Cornrows

Back around 2003, Beckham decided to experiment his hair in ways never before and came up with the cornrows hairstyle, in which you tie strands of your hair in pairs and tied them in such a way that they appear as cornrows. Although the cornrows hairstyle is often said to be his worst hairstyle, Beckham’s experiment stirred the young generation to storm salon and get the same braided hairstyle.

Blond Highlights

When Beckham was sporting some sort of a faux hawk hairstyle, he decided to add blond highlights to his hair and it became a trend. His hair was already golden before he decided to add the blond highlights on top of the golden hair.

Beckham remains the first Englishman to win league titles in four different countries (England, Spain, USA and France) and is also the first and only English footballer to have scored in three separate World Cup tournaments. Beckham is also the only British footballer to appear in 100 or more UEFA Champions League matches.