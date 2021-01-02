One of the leading fashion & lifestyle influencers on social media, Ankita Kochhar and one of the fastest-growing entrepreneurs in Delhi, Sumit Saurabh are going to be mum and dad! Ankita is pregnant with their first child and the couple shared the good news with their followers on Instagram recently with a caption and hashtag #An-Mit, a playful mix of their first names.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, ankitakochhar1612, Ankita and Sumit wrote, “Shared joy is double joy!! So here, I share the very important and endearing milestone of my life!! Yes!!! It's a pregnancy announcement. A great adventure has begun.”

Ankita is a young blogger and trend-setter on social media. She showcases a variety of content on her social media feed as well as her website, kochharsisters.com. On the other hand, Sumit is the Founder & Creative Head of Desizn Circle, where he mentors students who aspire to build a career in the field of design. Together, they represent the spirit of young India, and are an inspiration to millions of Indian youngsters who aren’t just satisfied with a 9-to-5 routine.

Now with their first baby on its way, the incredible journey of parenthood has just begun for them. Also, we shall eagerly await pregnancy fashion and tips from the power-couple. We wish them all the best for this roller-coaster ride to becoming parents to a beautiful blessing from the God.