Hip Hop phenom Taco is a head strong rapper from Chicago determined to leave an impact on the music game. He is one of the most prolific and talented rappers to emerge from the windy city music scene. His music is colossal and cinematic. He combines an immense amount of raw talent and amazing showmanship. Taco exemplifies the true meaning of the term "Boss Status." His music has been featured on such major platforms as TheSource.com, HipHopWeekly.com, and Billboard Hip Hop.

Music Video “Real One” by Chicago Rapper Taco-

He is one of the top independent rappers to watch in 2021. The incredibly gifted, multi-talented lyricist has honed a refreshing style that combines street tales with wisdom and food for thought. His cadence, delivery and flow are spectacular. Taco's music is raw, intense and personal. However, he has songs that can rock a club as well. Part of what makes him so intriguing is that he continually strives to connect with the listener. There is an undercurrent of realness and authenticity in his voice.

Taco built his buzz by headlining and selling out concerts at numerous major venues in Chicago such as Wire, Bottom Lounge, Reggies, Subterranean, Bourbon On Division, and Club Red. Taco’s stage presence is filled with tremendous energy, excitement and stamina. He is a true master of ceremony. Taco storms the music scene with unique vision. The rapper is living proof that when you follow your heart’s direction it leads you to your passion.

"I'm not just a rapper; I'm a winning brand," proclaims Taco. In late 2020 Taco inked his first major deal with "Sony" (The Orchard). His newly released album "Underrated" is now available on all streaming platforms. Equally important, he is currently headlining The Underrated TOUR, which is his first major tour. Tickets are available on his official website www.TacoMusicOfficial.com. Taco is currently impacting the music charts with his latest single entitled "Real One." DJ's are raving about the song.